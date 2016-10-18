Increasing Video Click Through in Email

By

Video is an incredible tool to have on your site as well as use with your email marketing. If your email is set to send automatic RSS-to-email notifications and your post contains a video, our system will show the video’s placement in the post, linked to the embedded post on your site.

However, if you are sending a Newsflash email there is a simple and highly effective technique to increase video click throughs to your site or to the video on a platform like YouTube. As opposed to sharing a “See the video now!” link, insert a screenshot image of your video with a faux play button added to the center.