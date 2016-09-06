Which links are most popular in your emails?

By

Working with Your Heat Maps Report

Reporting metrics are key when it comes to evaluating the success of your email marketing campaigns. While FeedBlitz offers a fleet of metrics and data reporting with each mailing, as well as summarized monthly mailing metrics, our publishers also have access to what we call the Heat Map.

A heat map is available for each mailing and is a great, quick reference guide to see what were the most popular links in your mailings. Accessible from your mailing list dashboard, located under Mailing Activity, select Heat Map for any mailing you are curious about.

You will be taken to the web version of your mailing. Each link that has been clicked by a subscriber will be tagged with the percentage of clicks it has received. If there is no tag, that link has not received a click.