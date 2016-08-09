Quick Tips: Changing Your Sending Email Address

By

If you’ve ever wondered how to change the “sending” or “from” email address of your mailings, then today’s quick tip is right up your alley! The sending email address is shown to your subscribers even though FeedBlitz handles sending the mail. It is also the address which receives any replies you may have. To update this address, follow these steps:

Select your Mailing List -> I Want To… -> Change -> Settings, Schedule -> Mailing Settings and Schedule Tab

Here, select the email address listed and a pop up will appear, allowing you to edit both the email address and the “sender’s name.” Keep in mind that the “sender name” can be overridden by a name or nickname in a subscriber’s address book.

