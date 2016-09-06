Quick Tips: Heat Maps at a Glance

Reporting metrics are key when it comes to evaluating the success of your email marketing campaigns. While FeedBlitz offers a fleet of metrics and data reporting with each mailing, as well as summarized monthly mailing metrics, our publishers also have access to what we call the Heat Map.
A heat map is available for each mailing and is a great, quick reference guide to see what were the most popular links in your mailings. Accessible from your mailing list dashboard, located under Mailing Activity, select Heat Map for any mailing you are curious about.
You will be taken to the web version of your mailing. Each link that has been clicked by a subscriber will be tagged with the percentage of clicks it has received. If there is no tag, that link has not received a click.
Why is this information important? Consider the following:
Do your readers tend to click more links towards the upper portion of your mailings? If yes, restructure your mailings to have the most important content listed first.
Are readers clicking the title or Read More enticement to your website in order to read the entire article? If no, consider increasing the content preview or adding/removing a photo to incite the click through to the full article.
Are subscribers interested in clicking your social media icons? If no, test moving them to the top of your newsletter if trying to increase your audience, or move them to the footer if this is not a priority for you.
These questions are merely a starting point for incorporating the heat map into your email marketing. An ideal check-in between lengthier metrics analysis, heat maps provide instant insight as to what and where your readers are and are not clicking in your mailings.
If you have any questions, send our Support Team an email at support@feedblitz.com, or you can chat or give us a call 1.877.692.5489 Monday – Friday, 9 am to 5 pm EST. We also have plenty of great support available 24/7 in our online Help Forum and YouTube channel!