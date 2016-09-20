Quick Tips: Subscribe via Text Option

Do you speak at events, host live streaming sessions, or produce a podcast? If so, our Subscribe via Text option is the ideal tool to have on hand for your listeners to easily and quickly join your list.
To get started with this option, select the Subscribe by Text / SMS option under Lists. From here you will be prompted to select your mailing list, if you have more than one available.
Subscribe via text is enabled on all mailing lists. The default text code is your mailing list ID, however you can set this code to be any unique code like. Once a listener or viewer texts the designated code to the number 1.781.262.3877, they will receive an automated text message containing a link to your subscription form.
Click to set up the text as noted above. You are able to designate as many codes as you’d like, and can customize the message your listeners receive:
Pro Tip: Speaking or attending multiple conferences? Create new codes along with custom fields for each conference. This will tag your subscribers so you are able to easily differentiate which subscriber came from which conference.
Standard text message and data rates may apply for your subscribers. Separate codes will need to be used for individual mailing lists.
If you have any questions, simply send our Support Team an email at support@feedblitz.com, or you can chat or give us a call 1.877.692.5489 Monday – Friday, 9 am to 5 pm EST. We also have plenty of great support available 24/7 in our online Help Forum and YouTube channel!
