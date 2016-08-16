Quick Tips: Test Holiday Promotions Before the Holiday Arrives

By

We highly recommend testing any special promotions or emails to be sent over or on a holiday before the holiday arrives to ensure deliverability and format are up to your liking.

To send a test email of a Newsflash or Newsflash On Demand mailing, begin creating your mailing as usual, then:

Once your copy is ready, select the Audience Inclusion tab. Switch to the second tab labeled Dynamic Segment Filters. Click the Add / Edit Segment button. Enter the following: email=insert your email address here Press Check Segment Syntax Once the check is clear, click Count Included Subscribers If the count = 1, you’re ready to test.

You will then be able to review your newsflash and either send the mailing immediately or practice scheduling it.When you use the segment filter to only include yourself, you reduce the risk of sending your rough draft to your entire audience.

Once you are certain your newsflash is ready to show the world, you don’t have to start from scratch. You can build your final draft from the test. Just start at the Send a Mailing step, select Newsflash and instead of building it from a Blank Newsflash or using the On Demand feature, scroll a little farther down the page and select your test from the previously sent newsflashes.

Taking the care to test your emails in this manner ensures your holiday emails and promotions arrive in your subscribers’ inboxes exactly as planned. The last thing you want to be doing over your holiday break is double checking your email marketing. Create it in advance, test it, schedule it and forget it. Our system will handle the rest!

