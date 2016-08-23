Quick Tips: Where can I edit my DKIM and SPF Authentication?

By

After gathering feedback from our publishers, the FeedBlitz Development Team has opened and repositioned the availability of editing SPF and DKIM authentication to all publishers.

Email authentication communicates to your subscriber’s inbox that we (FeedBlitz) are allowed to email on the publisher’s behalf. While we handle the authentication for you, some of our advanced publishers enjoy having this added layer of authentication protection.

You can access and edit these records under Sites and select DKIM, SPF Authentication.



SPF (Sender Protection Framework) Authentication

If you already have an SPF record on your domain, simply add: include:mail.feedblitz.com

If you do not have an SPF record, you will need to add a TXT record to your DNS. We recommend: v=spf1 include:mail.feedblitz.com ~all

