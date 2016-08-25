Working With a Parser

By

At FeedBlitz we are big fans of automating your email marketing tasks, freeing you to work on your business. Parsers play a key role when it comes to integrating third party applications into your email marketing. You may remember us briefly mentioning that a parser is what helps you complete the process of selling with Funnels, but they offer even more compatibility benefits than just shopping cart integration. As an advanced feature, parsers can be complicated at first glance. This guide will help you understand what a parser is, how they work, and how to make one work for you.

What is a Parser?

A parser, in computer terminology, is a program that analyzes a string of incoming information and identifies the individual parts. Within FeedBlitz, a parser is used as a middleman sorting information between the third party and FeedBlitz. If an application can send an email notification with structured data, you can integrate it with FeedBlitz. Our parsers are created with long, unique email addresses. Notification emails are sent to these addresses to trigger a specific action within FeedBlitz.

In other words, a parser receives notice from the designated third party app, a subscriber notification or purchase completed for example, and tells FeedBlitz what to do next such as adding a subscriber to a particular list or sending an autoresponder.

How does a Parser work?

To walk you through the process of how a parser works, we’ll use a parser created for a shopping cart transaction. With this process, a parser is attached to an autoresponder. The autoresponder then delivers the download, eBook, eCourse, or other digital product.

When you create a parser we generate a long FeedBlitz email address. You may need to verify this email address within the application you’re using.

The parser receives the email and analyzes it for the designated information. The parser then pulls the information you have chosen (i.e. email address, name, etc.) and creates a subscription to the autoresponder for your customer which then triggers delivery of your product.

Visually, this is the basic workflow of what takes place:

As mentioned above, parsers can be used to work with many other applications in a similar fashion outlined above. If a third party application can be configured to send an email showing the user’s email address, a parser can be used to integrate it into your email marketing.

Pro Tip: You can use a parser to add email addresses from a third party application. Follow the steps in this post on how to set this in motion!

Creating a Parser



Before getting started, either select the funnel you would like to attach the parser too, or create a blank, one-sequence funnel. You will also need a copy of the email sent by the shopping cart or third party application on hand to reference the information available and the order of that information.

While in the funnel dashboard, select parser from Subscriber Management.

Name the parser (labeled below as Third Party Service)

State the “from” email address which is sending the email.

Assign the fields of information you would like to pull from the email such as email, name, country, and so on, according to your desired preferences. *This information comes from the example third party app email!

Select Create parser and you will be given a long email address. This email address is what you will enter into the third party application as an approved recipient.

Having a parser in place can automate your email marketing by removing the need to manually send purchased products or conduct daily imports, among other tasks. A parser is active as long as the email address is entered into the third party application so there is no maintenance once setup and in working order.

