4 Useful Ways to Segment Your Subscriber List

It’s important to not only have a subscriber list, but to understand it and make the most of it. What content brings in users? Why do certain users engage more than others? Who is under-engaged on this list, and how do you reach them?

Cue segmentation. By segmenting your user list in various (and simultaneous) ways, you can create new lists to target with specific email marketing tailored to them. At FeedBlitz, this is all about working with tagging and groups.

Tags are information about subscribers, from their name and location to how they joined your email list. Groups are static lists of user email you create to help shape your mailings, independent from any mailing lists you create. Below we’ll look at using both to create better emails.

1: Target Your Top Subscribers

It’s important to know who consistently opens your emails when you send them. These are your top subscribers, and by creating segmentation that includes them, you’ve got the perfect group for testing and rewarding engagement.

Here at FeedBlitz, we automatically produce a “Hot List” segmentation for you of all the users who have high engagement levels – engaging with 2/3rds or more of your mailings. You can also set a date if you’re looking for longtime users or your entire pool. This top subscriber list is great for:

Survey and gather important feedback from subscribers.

Test new product releases with an engaged audience.

Send rewards to loyal customers.

Exclude top subscribers to focus on engaging others.

To learn more about using the Hot List, check out our post: Target Top Subscribers in 15 Seconds or Less.

2: Re-Engage Your Inactive Subs

Just like it’s important to target your users who are the most engaged by your email marketing, it’s also important to bring back users who have gone inactive on your lists. Just like with Hot Lists, FeedBlitz also tracks users that are completely inactive or who are the inverse of your hotlist (who did not engage with at least 2/3rds of your mailings).

Using this segment, you’ve got the option to create a re-engagement campaign or funnel to bring more users on your current list out of the cold. It also allows you to keep your mailing list clean and removal anyone who isn’t interested in your email marketing.

Want to learn more? See our full post written up on re-engaging with inactive users .

3: Target Content by Subscription Source

If you have multiple ways of gaining email subscribers – from popup forms to product purchases to subscribe by text – you can use this information to create targeted emails for those audiences. While it would be a pain to sort through these manually and to create new lists for each, with tagging and groups you don’t have to.

By creating the tags and groups, you can quickly apply these origin tags to your subscribers – as well as setting these up automatically for sidebar and popup forms. By adding those with tags to a specific group, you can better target those users. Some suggestions below:

Blog Suggestions: Have a lot of users who subscribed via a single blog post? Place them in a group and send them suggestions for other blogs or materials to read.

Have a lot of users who subscribed via a single blog post? Place them in a group and send them suggestions for other blogs or materials to read. Product Review Follow-ups: Follow up with users who used your product to ask how it’s working and request a review.

Follow up with users who used your product to ask how it’s working and request a review. Offer New Email Marketing: Offer those who signed up for newsletters or blogs options to receive the other in addition.

This is invaluable for content creators who attract users from the different mediums they write in or businesses whose clients and leads gravitate toward different products. Learn more about how to put groups to work in this post .

4: Start a Journey for New Subscribers

Your list is always growing, and you must grow with it. Think about providing a subscriber journey to them in the form of an introductory funnel for them to explore your content and opt in or out of your various email marketing, all of it done through email automation.

With new email subscribers, it’s important for them to have a positive subscriber journey, both in terms of the new GDPR “privacy first” culture and making sure they are involved in your brand.

Email automation allows you to make sure they are both engaged and happy with your emails, through automatically segmenting subscribers by actions they’ve taken. Learn more about email automation funnels here .