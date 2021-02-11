60+ Free Email Templates to Jumpstart Your Email Marketing

Win the Inbox with eye-catching email campaigns and save time when it comes to design.

Designing a template, especially one from scratch, can be a major frustration. But what if the hard work was already done for you? What if templates showcasing your products, image layouts highlighting your work, invitations ready to be sent, podcast updates waiting for your words, and more were all ready to go at your fingertips?



Have no fear, because that is exactly what you will find in the FeedBlitz Quick Start Template library – 60+ free email templates to help jumpstart your email marketing.



Sleek lines, bold colors, content boxes and buttons in your email templates? You’re covered.

Fully customizable, FeedBlitz’s email templates were designed to be visually appealing, and to cut your time investment by already containing some of our most popular content blocks, appealing fonts and button styles right out the gate.



Gone are the endless rabbit holes of color-matching and element placing to get your template just right, before you begin adding content. Search the library to find templates offering groups of product images, large background images, matching call to action buttons, social icons, and subscribe icons.



Use the templates as they are, switching the text to match your own messages, or use the layouts as a base to kickstart your own design. Either way, rest assured, all email templates have been reviewed and tested on a variety of email platforms, and devices, ensuring they render properly on desktop as well as mobile.

Highlight your content in new ways.

Our growing library of email templates includes a variety of simple newsletter templates, along with advanced templates set up to easily promote email courses, online challenges, product updates, and more. (Yes—we really do mean and more!)



Whether it is imagery, video, text, or multiple products – there is a template available for you to highlight your own unique content to stand out in the inbox.

Easily sort by categories or quickly search by keyword to find a template that works best for you. If, by chance, you don’t see a template that fits, simply contact support and let us know. Our team is releasing new four new templates each month and is always open to suggestions or requests.



Available for every FeedBlitz client, beginning with your free 30-day trial. Getting started really is as simple as choosing your template, tweak it (if necessary), add your content, hit send, and your email’s out the door!



Interested in checking out a free email template or two (or 20 or 30)? Get started with your free trial. For questions, reach out to us on our Support Page to contact us via email, chat, or even over the phone. Live support is available Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM Eastern.