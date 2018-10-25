Faster, Easier and Better: Introducing the New FeedBlitz Experience

FeedBlitz has been serving the email marketing community for nearly 15 years. We’ve been around the block a time or two, and have made our fair share of adjustments to the app along the way. But there was one thing that kept coming up time and time again.

The number one complaint was the app’s interface. Our users, while they loved the deliverability, support, and dependability of emailing with us, weren’t satisfied with their experience, especially as we added more features, capabilities, and benefits.

Two years ago, we set out on a mission, diving head first into research and development to address the barriers and frustrations our users were experiencing. And today we’re proud to say:

Welcome to the brand new FeedBlitz experience!

Shaped by the p eople who use it day in and day out, for the people who use it day in and day out.

Take a full tour of the FeedBlitz interface.

More than a simple facelift, we’ve redesigned the entire interface, and here’s why:

Our team’s challenges were to deliver a complex, feature-rich service in a user-friendly, accessible, low-friction user experience. The solutions came from completely rethinking the way we looked at email marketing.

Over many months of working with early adopters and beta testers, our design, development and customer service teams at HQ analyzed every angle of the user’s experience. From little details like colors, fonts, and lines, to the core concepts including quicker navigation, clearer menu options, and easier access to common tasks — nothing was off limits when it came to this interface overhaul.

And thanks to the feedback we received throughout the design and testing process, our teams were able to fine-tune workflows, utilizing user reviews and adjusting features along the way. The new UI allows you to create and maintain effective, sustainable email marketing practices, no matter the size of your list.

A full redesign, with a multitude of features and capabilities added.

You’re not just getting a new look and simpler navigation, you’re getting a host of new tools added to your email marketing toolkit.

Many of the features and capabilities mentioned below have been waiting patiently in the wings, ready to be released with this update. We’ll go over a few highlighted additions now available in your FeedBlitz account.

Campaigns

It wouldn’t be email marketing without email. Whether you’re sending RSS-powered automated mailings, single mailings or creating a funnel, the added benefits released in our new interface allow you to:

Resend a campaign to an individual subscriber, a group of, or an entire list of subscribers.

Easily see what step you’re on when creating or working in a new campaign.

Quickly copy a sent or scheduled campaign.

Add an action, including tagging a subscriber or adding them to a group, to tracked links.

Email Automation and Funnels

Email automation has never been easier in a FeedBlitz interface. Building a funnel sequence can get complicated, and the ultimate goal was to make the process as clear and straightforward as possible. Working with FeedBlitz, you can now:

Quickly start your funnels with one of five recipes.

Clearly see what happens in each step of your sequence.

Track a link when a subscriber takes action on it.

View and export analytics right from the funnel dashboard.

Managing Subscribers

Your audience is your top priority. You can now easily work with your audience behind the scenes. Quickly search, sort, categorize and tag your subscribers to allow for more effective email campaigns, higher open rates, and greater engagement. Added feature highlights for subscriber management include:

Streamlined tagging and custom field workflows.

Export, tag or add a subscriber to a group from any subscriber-related dashboard or list.

Merge and move mailing lists with greater ease.

Subscriber Groups

A subset of subscriber management, groups are a static list of email addresses used to shape and organize your mailings. Since releasing this feature in 2017, our users have found many new and exciting ways to work with groups in their email marketing. With this, we’ve expanded group capabilities to include:

Automatically add subscribers to or remove them from groups based on list triggers.

Shape mailings by including or excluding groups.

Eliminate back and forth hassle by working with groups via pop-up modules.

Templates and Subscription Forms

Growing your list and emailing them with ease are two foundations of effective email marketing campaigns. With greater flexibility and control over items such as your email templates and subscription forms, you can now:

View all of your templates and forms in their own dashboards.

Use a previous campaign as a template to create a new campaign.

Adjust your subscription form metrics timeframe.

Analytics

Accessing real-time data on your mailings has never been easier or quicker in a FeedBlitz interface. Select your list, choose your report and off you go with unlimited, usable data right at your fingertips. Take your data wherever you’d like with exportable, sortable, searchable and PDF-printable tables throughout the UI.

Integrations

Easily connect your email marketing to over 1,000 different apps and plugins including OptinMonster, Survey Monkey, and more through the use of parsers, Zapier, and your API Key.

This is a small selection of the added features and benefits of the new FeedBlitz interface. Our teams are working together to bring additional capabilities to you each week as we move forward.

Created for today’s email marketer.

When it came to reworking the navigation, the goal was simple: reduce as much friction as possible for you, the user. Less friction = more productivity.

You’re on the go, and you need an email marketing service that goes with you, without restricting your capabilities or functionalities. The entire interface was reworked with mobile use in mind, from subscriber management to modernized charting, catering to the wide array of your mobile devices.

Explore the new FeedBlitz email marketing experience.

As you can see, it’s been busy here at FeedBlitz HQ, and we’re only getting started. The release of the new interface creates an entirely new experience for FeedBlitz users. It opens the door to take your email marketing to a whole new level.

This new UI may have been created for today’s email marketer, but it’s designed to take you into tomorrow and beyond. If you’re curious about all the new things we’ve added, and are ready to see what email marketing can do for you, give us a try for 30 days, absolutely free.

You get access to all the features, bells, and whistles — everything covered in this post and more — with your fully-supported, no obligations 30-day trial. With our guided onboarding process and welcome videos, you can be up and running in a matter of minutes.

