Get Into the Spirit with Free Holiday GIFs and Images

Have a little fun this holiday season with millions of free stock images and GIFs to add to your emails.

Adding fun new images and GIFs is a simple and easy way to bring the holidays into your email marketing. And the best part is that you can quickly drop them into your emails through FeedBlitz’s Visual Mailing Editor (VME)!

But where do these images and GIFs come from, you ask? FeedBlitz is directly integrated with Unsplash, Tenor, and Pixabay — opening the door to millions of free-use images, graphics, illustrations, and GIFs to add to your emails.

Unsplash offers 3+ million high-resolution images, all uploaded by photographers and free for you to use. By searching the “Royalty-Free Images“ option in your image library, you can search and add any of your choosing.

Whether you opt for funny, scenic, explosive, or sentimental, Tenor has you covered in their massive selection of GIFs. Searchable in your FeedBlitz image library under Animated GIFs, these are added to your template in the same manner images are and will play automatically for subscribers when viewing your email. The below GIFs are both from Tenor and can be found in your FeedBlitz image library:

If you’re interested in adding images in the background of your email (to add content on top of the images as some of our templates do), search under Vectors & Illustrations to connect to Pixabay.

And if you want to send a full holiday-themed email, you can start with one of our themed Quick Start email templates available in your template library. Search for your keyword, choose your template, and start adding content and customizing away!

Not interested in a themed template? No problem. Your Template Library has 100+ Quick Start templates covering various themes to choose from.

These images, GIFs, and more are available to all FeedBlitz clients. This is just one of the many perks of emailing with FeedBlitz!

