Grow Your Sales Using Facebook Lookalike Audiences

Let’s talk about your ideal subscriber. We’ll call her Sally. She has all the traits of a real top performer when it comes to your mailing lists. She opens nearly every email, clicks your links regularly, offers feedback when requested, and has even purchased a few of your products. Subscriber Sally is la crème de la crème of your email subscribers.

We know what you’re thinking right about now — “Wouldn’t it be amazing if I had an entire list of Subscriber Sallys?” And without a doubt, that answer is a resounding yes! Sally is your dream subscriber. She’s active, engaged, and she converted. She’s the total package!

So let’s talk about how to find more Sallys to add to your list, or find people like her you can sell to.

How do I find more people like my top subscribers?

You could grow organically by guest posting on similar websites where your current subscribers hang out, going on the podcasts popular with your subscriber base, and even by running share contests.

Or … You can let Facebook and FeedBlitz work their magic and locate your expanded audience for you.

How? By pairing FeedBlitz’s Engagement Filters with Facebook’s Lookalike Audience advertising, a tool designed to target Facebook users whose interests and demographics match or look like a list you provide.

The great part about this is FeedBlitz and Facebook have done all of the hard work for you.

Beginning with a Facebook Custom Audience

To build a Lookalike Audience in Facebook to find people like Subscriber Sally, you first need a Custom Audience of your current Subscriber Sallys. A Facebook Custom Audience identifies people who are already within your reach, in this case those who are already on your mailing list.

To build your Custom Audience, Facebook needs at least 100 email addresses from your mailing list. In your Facebook Ads Manager, select the Audiences tab and upload your list as a Customer List. Facebook will then create your Custom Audience.

The key is figuring out which email addresses to upload.

Finding Your Best Subscribers

This is where FeedBlitz’s Engagement Filters come into play. Target your active, engaged subscribers, your Hot List – aka your Subscriber Sallys – so your Facebook ad gets in front people who behave like your top subscribers.

There’s no need to sort through endless spreadsheets finding your top subscribers. Choose how far back you would like to track activity, go through a few clicks, and our Engagement Filters will take care of the rest.

To easily find and export a copy of these super engaged subscribers, navigate to the Subscribers tab of your main menu. From here, select Groups – New Group – Active Subscribers. Select which list you would like to pull from, or you can choose to pull from all your lists if that makes more sense, and create your group. We suggest using the Hot List as a great place to start.

Once completed, export your group and get ready to upload to Facebook.

Bringing It All Together

After creating your Custom Audience, now use Facebook’s Lookalike Audience to target people who are like Subscriber Sally, while skipping over those who aren’t.

In your Facebook Ads Manager, select Tools – Audience – Create an Audience – Lookalike Audience. You’ll use the Custom Audience of email subscribers previously created to create this list.

It can take up to a full day for Facebook to scan its over 1 billion daily active users and find those who most closely match the people on your list. Once your Lookalike Audience is ready, and you’ve created your ad, you’re on your way to targeting an audience who looks, behaves and quite possibly thinks like your most active, engaged subscribers.

How can I use a Lookalike Audience?

How you use Lookalike Audiences depends on your ultimate objective. For example:

If you’re a blogger who monetizes their mailings, a Lookalike Audience can reach potential new active subscribers and site visitors.



Content marketers can increase sales of a flagship course or your latest book by using a Lookalike Audience to reach people like those who’ve already purchased from you.

Small businesses can use a Lookalike Audience to sell to people who mirror their most active customers.

These are only a few examples of working with Engagement Filters and Lookalike Audiences. Our team would be more than happy to brainstorm with you on the best possible use for your own needs. Send us an email at support@feedblitz.com, and one of our email experts will be in touch.

Growing your email list with new subscribers is good.

Finding and selling to new customers is better.

Using FeedBlitz and Facebook together to find people who are active, engaged, and have the highest potential to convert? Is awesome.

