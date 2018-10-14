Integrating FeedBlitz with Everything with Zapier

One of the best ways to get the most out of any email marketing automation solution is to integrate it with your other systems and services. Customer checked out of your online store? Add them to the customers group in your email app. Did they request a white paper? Add them to the follow-up funnel. You want everything to work like clockwork so you can focus on building your business. So the benefits of increased integration and automation are clear; you save time and improve your business. The question is, how?

Enter Zapier, our solution of choice for integrating your FeedBlitz email marketing solution with, well, pretty much anything and everything.

So, What is Zapier?

In their own words, Zapier is the glue that connects more than 1,000 web apps. Once a web app – in our case, the FeedBlitz email platform – is set up to work with Zapier, it can be used in conjunction with any other web app they have integrated. The core use is the Zap, a connection between two of Zapier’s integrations that contains both a trigger and one or more actions. When the trigger is tripped on the first integration, the actions occur on the second one. While Zapier allows full customization and the ability to make them from scratch, it also provides popular options available right out of the box.

How It Integrates with FeedBlitz

Like with other web services linked into Zapier, FeedBlitz has a series of supported triggers (things Zapier can watch for to start an action). So you can use Zapier to notify other apps when someone joins a list, for example, or when they unsubscribe (so you don’t run afoul of FTC or privacy regulations, like GDPR [link]. Zapier also can tell FeedBlitz to do things when something happens in another app, so you can (for example) start funnels, tag website visitors, and move email addresses into groups by hooking FeedBlitz into any of Zapier’s supported services (you can see a full listing on the Zapier website)

Email Funnels from Online Store Purchases

Let’s say you’ve got an online store that uses the Shopify app (or any other of the online stores and store plugins supported by Zapier). You can have a Zap on Shopify to add the client’s email to a post-sales email funnel (learn about funnels here) to thank them for their purchase and follow up later to have them rate or review the product.

Following Up on Sales CRM Leads

Do you use CRM (Customer Relationship Management) tools like Salesforce, Hubspot, or Insightly? You can use Zaps to help keep track of leads, like after a user subscribes to your emails adding them to a potential lead sheet directly in the CRM.

Event Management with Notification Emails

Do you use Eventbrite or another supported event management tool? You can use it in conjunction with FeedBlitz to manage emails to attendees, including adding them to email group to receive updates, sending follow up emails after the event, or removing them if they later change their RSVP.

These are a few examples to fire up your imagination (we also have some pre-prepared “recipes” here).