New: Drag, Drop and Deliver!

Creating dynamic, functional emails formerly required a graphic designer, or spending hours at the computer editing code yourself. Simple actions such as dropping images where you like, or easily moving elements from one part of the template to another called for multiple steps; adding video in an email-app-friendly form could often be worse with unpredictable results.

Things could get very frustrating, very quickly. And so this became our challenge: How could we address your concerns and reduce your frustration, while incorporating the very best of what FeedBlitz has to offer?

Introducing FeedBlitz’s New Visual Mailing Editor (VME)

And that’s what we’re announcing today: Building compelling, practical, multi-dimensional email marketing campaigns just got a whole lot easier, and a whole lot better, with our new drag and drop email editor, the VME!

How is the VME different from other email editors?

The VME opens the doors to a new way to work with your FeedBlitz emails. Among the VME’s many benefits, you are now able to: