New Simplified Pricing Tiers

Email marketing is becoming increasingly more difficult and complex as our field expands. There’s so much to consider when selecting and working with an email service provider –

What all can I do? How hard is the setup? How much am I going to be paying? Do I have to pay for extra emails? What if I’m paying for things I don’t even need or use? Is it easy to use? Will I get lost in the mix of others? Can I use this for the long run as I grow and expand? And more…

We know how complicated and overwhelming the field can be, we’ve been here for over a decade. Our mission this year to strip away as much of the complexities and clutter as possible. To simplify email marketing, without forsaking advanced features, impeccable deliverability rates, and flexibility of customization and functionalities. It may sound like quite the feat to tackle, but we’ve been gearing up for this for quite some time behind the scenes here at FeedBlitz HQ.

There are going to be a good number of changes coming up with the FeedBlitz app over the next few quarters. It’s going to be a very exciting 2017!

The first step in this process is simplifying the pricing tiers for all FeedBlitz Publishers. Since 2009, we’ve used multi-level pricing tiers based on small increments of unique, active subscribers. With this update, we’re still using multi-level pricing tiers; there just won’t be as many to travel through as your list grows and your ventures expand.

The new adjustment consolidates our lowest tier levels into a single tier for up to 100 subscribers, simplifying the fee structure for smaller publishers. No more second-guessing and double-checking to see if you are nearing a new threshold or not, as you will have reached a greater milestone in your subscribership before entering into a new tier. You’ll also notice many of the remaining tiers are priced the same, or lower, as those they replace.

Those joining FeedBlitz on or after March 15, 2017, will join under our new pricing tiers. For our current FeedBlitz publishers, you’ll remain on the current tiered arrangement until June 15, 2017. Should your price increase with the new tier, the price adjustment will take place during the following 3 months. In other words, if the tier you’re on is removed, any resulting price increase will take effect gradually over a 3 month period, starting June 15th, reaching your new pricing tier by September 15, 2017.

Please take a moment to view the new, simplified pricing tiers and see if this will affect your account. Current publishers will be able to view former pricing tiers from this page as well, by the link provided at the top of the page.

Should you have any questions in regards to our new simplified pricing tiers, please do not hesitate to send our team an email at support@feedblitz.com. You can also chat, check out our Help Forum, or give us a call at 1.877.692.5489. Our Support and Sales Desk is available Monday – Friday from 9 am to 5 pm EST.