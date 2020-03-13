On Your Emails and Our Readiness

Our mission is straightforward: To win the inbox. To be the platform you rely on to get your emails delivered, quickly and reliably.

The current uncertainty and apprehension many of us are feeling about the current coronavirus emergency is palpable. We each have our own concerns about ourselves, our loved ones, our communities, our incomes. We share those feelings too, here at FeedBlitz.

So I want to share some things with you about our services and values and readiness. (These days there are far more important things to watch out for in your inboxes, and I absolutely want to respect that, so this won’t be going out to our lists.)

Our mission remains unchanged. We want to get your emails to the inbox, reliably and consistently. And we will. Our systems and services, including our IT architecture, are designed to be both robust and resilient, with minimal human intervention needed to keep them running. We will keep this platform here for you, up and running without fuss, just as we always have.

I also want to remind you that we do not throttle any list of any size, nor do we charge overages. What that means is this: If you need to send an emergency email, please, go ahead. Don’t think about it, just do it. It won’t cost you extra, nor will you be penalized.

I also want to extend this offer. While we’re not changing our support hours (I’ll get to that in a moment), if you need help urgently, please tweet @FeedBlitz and your message will be seen. I can’t guarantee how quickly, but in an emergent situation that’s the way to get our attention ASAP, outside of normal hours.

Our values, my values, are this: I want FeedBlitz to be the kind of place where I’d want to work, if I didn’t already. After all, FeedBlitz is more than just a bunch of servers humming away. Most importantly, my employees – many of you will know them by name – all work remotely, and always have. We’re ready for a world of remote work, because we live it every day.

I’ve reminded everyone who works here this week that they and their families must come first and foremost. If they need to take time in the coming weeks, they may do so, and they won’t be punished, nor financially penalized for it. (This is also why we won’t be changing our formal support hours. My employees need to be there for their families at home, just as much as they need to be here for you when they’re at work.)

That’s my commitment to the team I’ve built here.

And this is my commitment to you.

Should the worst happen, we will do our level best to ensure that you don’t notice, and if we should get behind on customer service, we’ll be up front about that. Not that I expect this to happen, but we do have to bear in mind the need to be ready for contingencies as best we can.

As much as any organization can, facing a known crisis of unknown severity, we think we’re ready. We are still spending time thinking about what else we can do, and what else we should NOT do, to ensure that that stays true, for as long as it needs to. For our mission – to win the inbox for you – and to stay true to our values.

Stay well, make good choices, and if there’s something you need from us, or from me, please don’t hesitate to let us know.

Thank you,

Phil Hollows

CEO

FeedBlitz