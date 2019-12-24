The CCPA – the California Consumer Privacy Act – takes effect on January 1st 2020. Like many other online apps and services, we’ve updated our Privacy Policy to ensure that we’re in compliance and that you, as a visitor or user of FeedBlitz’s services, are fully aware of how information we gather about you is used.

So we’ve added more text to the Privacy Policy to deliver the transparency that the CCPA requires, as well as updating links and relevant text elsewhere in the app and on the site to ensure that anyone wanting to make CCPA changes can do so easily.

Here are the relevant links:

Our current Privacy Policy

A summary of our compliance with the CCPA

Change your privacy settings

The legal bottom line is this: If you continue to use FeedBlitz you agree to our current Privacy Policy.