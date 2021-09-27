(Pumpkin) Spice Up Your Emails with Fall and Halloween-themed Templates

Save time on design and get a jumpstart in spicing up your emails with a free Fall or Halloween-themed email template!

A simple and easy way to bring the holidays into your email marketing – without having to start a design from scratch – these Quick Start templates are available in every FeedBlitz account year-round.

The Fall-themed templates offer various image layouts, all using Fall-like color schemes, for seasonal promotions or to change

things up with the changing of seasons.

Every Quick Start template is designed to reduce the time you spend crafting eye-catching emails and have all been tested for mobile optimization across various platforms and devices.

Embrace the spooky season with Halloween-inspired images and color palettes.

Quickly and easily swap out the images with your own or browse the hundreds of thousands of images, free for commercial use, available to you through our Unsplash and Pixabay integrations available in the Visual Mailing Editor. Edit any template in the library to match your branding, colors, social icons, and more, with festive fonts also available.

These templates and many more are available to all FeedBlitz users in the Quick Start Template Library. Just one of the many perks of emailing with FeedBlitz.

Not a FeedBlitz client? Head to this page to start your free trial. Questions? Feel free to reach out with any questions through our Support Page. While live support is available Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM Eastern, you can always find helpful information 24-7 at the resources linked here.